Group files notice of intent to recall San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A new effort is underway to recall San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria.

Attorney and former mayoral candidate Genevieve Jones-Wright is leading a group that has filed a notice of intent to begin the recall process.

The group says it is pursuing a recall over concerns about Gloria’s leadership, including his handling of housing and the city’s finances.

However, the effort still has several hurdles to clear before a recall could reach voters. Gloria can formally respond to the filing, after which organizers would have 120 days to collect valid signatures from at least 15% of registered voters in San Diego.

If the petition receives enough valid signatures and is certified, the City Council would have to call a special election.

ABC 10News reached out to Gloria for comment but had not received a response from him or his office as of the publication of this story.

Gloria has served as mayor since 2020.