Group barricades inside Mayor Gloria's office, demands meeting over ICE

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Six protesters have barricaded themselves inside the lobby area of San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria's office, demanding a meeting with the mayor and calling for Immigration and Customs Enforcement to be removed from the San Diego community.

The group has been occupying the space since 9 a.m. Friday, putting up their own sign calling the area "The People's Office." After spending the morning trying to secure a meeting with Gloria, the protesters began chanting and demonstrating in the afternoon when no meeting was granted.

Around 2 p.m., the group barricaded the doors to the lobby area, which sits between the mayor's actual office and the building entrance, and issued their formal demands.

Their primary demand is a meeting with the mayor to discuss removing ICE from San Diego. They also want the San Diego Police Department to stop participating in ICE activities.

The San Diego Police Department has previously told ABC 10News that they don't participate in immigration enforcement. However, officers will provide emergency assistance to all law enforcement agencies, including those under the Department of Homeland Security and Border Patrol, in order to comply with SB 54, the state law that limits local law enforcement cooperation with federal authorities.

The protesters say they plan to stay in the lobby area as long as necessary and will remain until forcefully removed. They emphasized they do not want violence and are only seeking a conversation with the mayor.

The mayor's office and San Diego Police Department have been contacted for comment, but have not yet responded.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

