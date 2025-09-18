Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Aircraft with landing gear issues forces ground stop at San Diego International

A ground stop has been issued at the San Diego International Airport Wednesday night.  According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the ground stop was issued due to an issue with an aircraft.
SAN DIEGO (KJGTV) — A ground stop has been issued at the San Diego International Airport Wednesday night. 

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the ground stop was issued just after 6:30 p.m.

A spokesperson with the airport said a private aircraft tried to take off, but had difficulty with its landing gear. All inbound flights were diverted to other airports.

"The aircraft came to a stop without any injuries to those on board, however, it became disabled on the runway, causing the runway’s temporary closure," the spokesperson said.

The airport’s list of arrivals and departures also appeared to be down Monday night, saying “This feature is not currently available, please check back soon.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

