Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
6  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

Grossmont High School staff arrested after alleged sexual acts with a student

Grossmont Unified High School District
ABC 10News
Grossmont Unified High School District announces coming layoffs.
Grossmont Unified High School District
Posted

EL CAJON (KGTV) — A Grossmont High School staff member has been arrested after alleged sexual acts with a student, according to the El Cajon Police Department.

Police say that 19-year-old Jayden Joe Lang had a relationship with a student for about a month between March and April 2026.

Lang was arrested on 12 felony charges, including statutory rape.

The Grossmont Union High School District has since fired Lang.

There are no other incidents involving Lang, according to the El Cajon Police Department.

Anyone who has information regarding this investigation or Jayden Lang should contact the El Cajon Police Department at (619) 579-3311 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

FREE BOOKS FOR KIDS

FREE BOOKS FOR KIDS