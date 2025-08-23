Grieving husband seeks justice in National City fatal stabbing

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — The arraignment for the man accused of fatally stabbing a 71-year-old woman in her National City home was postponed Friday due to medical reasons.

Noel Trevino was scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment but was not produced. The judge rescheduled the hearing for Monday at 1:30 p.m., citing medical reasons for Trevino's absence.

However, more than a dozen family members and friends gathered at the courthouse to support Ernest Taylor, who lost his wife, Wanda, of 35 years in an "unimaginable tragedy."

"She's loved from the East Coast to the West Coast," Taylor said.

Taylor stood outside the courthouse prepared to see Trevino, the man charged with his wife's murder.

"I was hesitant about coming today, because of who I thought I would see," Taylor said.

Surrounded by his wife's closest friends, Taylor said he was grateful he decided to attend.

"When I saw my friends, I was like ok, I'm glad I'm here, because I would have been a lone soldier on an island by myself," Taylor said.

It has been only a couple of days since Taylor discovered his wife, Wanda, on the floor of their kitchen, stabbed to death.

Police say Trevino broke into the Taylors' home around 2 p.m. Wednesday. He was still in the house when Taylor came home and called 911.

Police have not identified a motive and say Trevino was a stranger to both Ernest and Wanda.

"This is a bad situation that happened," Taylor said.

Ernest said Wanda was retired from working with the San Diego Unified School District, where she helped with special education programs and also worked with young teen mothers.

He described what being married to Wanda was like and what he'll miss most.

"90 percent of the time, we would just do stuff together. We're theatre buffs, it was wonderful," Taylor said.

Ernest said that Wanda also leaves behind one son.