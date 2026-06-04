Green card uncertainty grows after Trump administration memo causes confusion

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A memo from the Trump administration has left immigration attorneys and their clients scrambling after weeks of conflicting guidance on the green card application process.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services memo, issued in late May, told people seeking green cards they would need to leave the country and apply from their home country, with limited exceptions. The announcement set off widespread alarm among applicants and their legal representatives.

"It caused a lot of fear and uncertainty to the whole, the entire immigration ward in the United States," said Habib Hasbini, a San Diego-based immigration attorney.

Just days after the memo was released, the administration walked back the announcement, saying there had been no major change in policy and that only some applicants would be required to leave the country. Officials said individual immigration officers would make that determination on a case-by-case basis.

"They semi-backtracked, and they said, no, no, no, no, most people don't need to leave the country. That was a misunderstanding," Hasbini said.

Hasbini said the initial memo triggered a flood of calls from panicked clients.

"They were worried that this memo is going to basically change their life plans," Hasbini said.

Despite the confusion, Hasbini said he does not believe the memo will ultimately prevent people from obtaining green cards. He explained that if an immigration officer denies an application, the case could move to an immigration judge — where the memo would not apply, since no official change in law has been made.

"I think they want to discourage people from applying. They want to limit the people who want to come here," Hasbini said.

The Department of Homeland Security said the policy will not stop anyone who legitimately and properly qualifies from receiving a green card.

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