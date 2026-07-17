Grant Hill coffee shop weathers construction challenges dropping sales

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A coffee shop in San Diego's Grant Hill neighborhood has faced ongoing construction outside its doors, creating persistent challenges for the couple running the business.

The construction project, which involves a housing development across the street, has significantly impacted business at Shepherd's, a shared space that also houses several other small businesses.

"When they closed the entire street, we saw a dip in sales," Efren Esqueda, the owner of Shepherd's Coffee, said. "So many people were DM'ing us like, ' Hey, we wanted to stop by, but there was just no parking; the construction was terrible."

Parking compounds the problem. The area already has limited availability, and construction can make it worse. Street sweeping also occurs weekly on both sides of the street, eliminating half the parking near the shop during that time.

The permit for the housing project was approved by the City of San Diego from March of last year through November of this year. The permit is for necessary pipes for a "mixed use" project, which is partly apartments.

Because Shepherd's operates inside shared space, the construction's impact extends beyond the coffee shop to the other small businesses inside.

Despite the ongoing disruptions, the owners say they have no plans to leave and are hopeful for when the construction ends.

"We believe in this community and where it is going," Esqueda said. "I feel that, even though it comes at a cost."

The owners say they are grateful for customers who navigate the construction to visit.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

