Grandmother on way to funeral killed in suspected DUI crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A local family is reeling from a double tragedy after a 90-year-old grandmother was killed in a head-on collision while en route to another family member's funeral.

Last Friday morning, Shirley Weinmann and dozens of her relatives gathered outside a memorial service for her late aunt. Among those present was 90-year-old Corazon Lange, who had traveled from Los Angeles for the occasion.

Shirley Weinmann

“We were there to see each other and share memories. It was sad, but we were happy to be together,” said Weinmann.

After the service, the family headed to lunch before proceeding in a funeral procession to the burial ceremony in Sorrento Valley. Lange was in the back seat of an SUV on Carroll Canyon Road.

Weinmann was in a car two vehicles behind. About 100 yards from the cemetery, Weinmann saw the crash unfold in front of her.

“We see this white car speeding around the corner. It’s a blind corner. It comes out of nowhere. I tell my husband, ’It's going to hit us!’” said Weinmann.

It didn't hit her car, but Weinmann said she watched in horror as it crossed the yellow line, crashing head-on with the SUV her aunt was riding in.

“The rears of both vehicles went airborne, and I screamed,” said Weinmann.

The crash sent five family members to the hospital, including Lange, who suffered extensive internal injuries. She died four days later.

"It feels like we are in a dream. Our family members are going, ‘Is this really happening?’” said Weinmann.

Lange, a grandmother of seven, immigrated from the Philippines more than three decades ago.

“She loved to laugh and she loved to dance ... She just brought laughter wherever she went,” said Weinmann.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Police suspect it was a DUI involving drugs. The 26-year-old driver was hospitalized, but no arrest has been made as toxicology tests are still pending.

As the family waits for answers, they are now forced to plan for another funeral.

“It's tragedy upon tragedy, and it just keeps stacking up … and it’s not fair,” said Weinmann.

Two family members remain hospitalized with serious injuries. A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help with medical and funeral expenses.

