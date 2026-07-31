Wildfire erupts near Lake Henshaw, evacuations orders issued

A wildfire erupted near Lake Henshaw around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

The over 100-acre fire is burning at a dangerous rate of spread, according to Watch Duty.

An evacuation order has been issued for Zones SDC-0357 and SDC-0420, according to Genasys Protect.

Evacuees can go to Casino Pauma located at 777 Pauma Reservation Rd, Pauma Valley, CA 92061.

*** UPDATE 4:30pm July 31, 2026***Firefighters are responding to the Grade Fire burning in the Cleveland National Forest and are working in a unified command with Cal Fire San Diego.The fire is over 100 acres and is located on East Grade Road near Lake Henshaw and Highway 76. pic.twitter.com/gZpmQ93dQ9 — Cleveland NF (@ClevelandNF) July 31, 2026

The fire is burning at the 25700 Block of East Grade Road near Lake Henshaw and Highway 76.

There is a road closure on East Grade Road at Highway 76.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and there is no containment at this time.

This is an ongoing story. We will continue to update this article with more details.