Government shutdown impacts San Diego residents as funding dispute continues

The federal government has shut down, impacting hundreds of thousands of San Diego residents who work for the military and federal agencies.

10News has been monitoring the wide-ranging impacts of this shutdown, but five main areas will affect San Diegans most directly.

Federal food assistance programs at risk

SNAP, WIC and CN programs will continue operating as long as they have funds, which could run out relatively quickly if the shutdown persists.

Military and civilian workers won't receive paychecks

About 100,000 military members and 47,000 civilian government employees in San Diego won't get paid while the shutdown continues, according to UCS Political Science Professor Thad Kousser.

Many will probably receive back pay once the government reopens, but lower-enlisted service members who make less money will be impacted the most.

However, a new bill proposed this year could stop this impact during shutdowns for service members in the future, if it passes.

TSA employees working without pay

TSA employees are still required to work but won't receive paychecks. Travelers are advised to expect longer wait times in security lines at the airport.

Administrative delays expected

Processing student aid, FHA loans, tax refunds, tax audits and other administrative tasks could face significant delays.

National parks partially shut down

National parks will remain partially open for trails, open-air monuments and the like. However, because more than half of the staff will be furloughed, permitting, trash removal, guided tours and the like will be stopped. Read the full contingency plan here .

Healthcare funding dispute drives shutdown

The shutdown stems from disagreements over healthcare and food assistance funding, specifically how recent legislation impacted Medicaid funding . Democrats are pushing to restore what was cut, though that might not be likely.

The White House's Instagram page blamed Democrats for the shutdown , claiming they're trying to fund healthcare for "criminal illegal aliens."

"People who are in the country illegally are not eligible for Medicaid, for the Affordable Care Act," said Kousser.

The exception is emergency Medicare, which reimburses hospitals for treating undocumented immigrants in emergency medical situations.

"What this is – is Democrats saying we want a restoration of benefits like Medicaid and SNAP – food stamps," the Kousserexplained.

To end the shutdown, compromise will be necessary, since the Republican party holds the House and Senate, and since the Trump Administration has been historically uncompromising, according to Kousser.

"It may be Democrats who need to say ... who need to give in on this," the expert said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.