Government shutdown impacts on local air travel

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The government shutdown has reached its seventh day with no resolution in sight, as air traffic controllers and TSA agents across the country are calling in sick while being forced to work without pay.

The impact became evident Monday when Burbank Airport's control tower was left unmanned for hours, requiring a team from San Diego to operate it remotely. Despite the concerning development, pilots say the situation remains manageable for now.

"I think there's a lot more noise going on than anything else, from an aviation standpoint," said Robert Katz, a commercial pilot with over 40 years of flying experience who also works as a flight instructor.

Air traffic controllers and TSA agents are classified as essential workers, but they continue to work without paychecks during the shutdown. This has led to an increase in sick calls nationwide.

Katz explained that unmanned control towers, while alarming to the public, aren't as uncommon as people might think.

"There are procedures in place for pilots to self-announce and basically coordinate amongst themselves, how to sequence and keep themselves separated as they move in and out of those facilities," Katz said.

During the 2018 government shutdown, TSA agents and air traffic controllers were furloughed for 35 days. As the shutdown extended, local businesses stepped in to provide meals for unpaid federal workers.

One TSA agent during that shutdown described the emotional toll, saying it was "kinda sad to hear from different employees, the challenges that they're facing right now because of the government shutdown."

While San Diego hasn't experienced noticeable airport-related delays yet, the TSA warns that an extended shutdown could result in longer wait times and is asking passengers to be patient.

If San Diego were to face a situation similar to Burbank's unmanned tower, Katz said pilots are prepared to handle it.

"The procedures in place when air traffic control is not in a position to provide services are well established, they're sensible, and all pilots are familiar with them," Katz said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

