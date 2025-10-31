Government shutdown impacting around five million, local food banks bracing to help

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Around five million Californians on CalFresh benefits will lose access to food assistance starting November 1, affecting about one-eighth of the state's population.

However, the CEO of Feeding San Diego, one of the largest food banks in the region, 's not concerned about running out of food supplies, despite an increase in demand. Instead, his primary worry centers on the logistics of distributing food to those in need.

“With the demand rising, and with the longevity of this expanding, it puts a stress on our people,” Bob Kamensky said.

The organization is tackling large-scale distribution challenges by bringing food directly to workplaces, including the VA and the airport, ensuring people without paychecks can still feed their families.

Another piece of encouraging news involves Attorney Generals across the country, including California, filing a lawsuit mid-week to release emergency funds from the USDA to fund government food programs until the shutdown ends. The decision is set to be considered on Thursday.

Resources are available for those seeking assistance. 2-1-1 provides access to local resources, with tools to help find the nearest food bank.

If you are able to help out financially or through volunteering, click here .

