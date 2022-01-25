Gov. Newsom extends supplemental paid COVID sick leave

SACRAMENTO (KGTV) – Governor Newsom, Senate pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon announced Tuesday that they reached a deal to extend supplemental paid COVID-19 sick leave for employees through Sept. 30.

“California’s ability to take early budget action will protect workers and provide real relief to businesses reeling from this latest surge. Throughout this pandemic, we have come together to address the immediate impacts COVID-19 continues to have on millions of California families, both at home and at work. By extending sick leave to frontline workers with COVID and providing support for California businesses, we can help protect the health of our workforce while also ensuring that businesses and our economy are able to thrive. We will continue to work to address additional needs of small businesses through the budget – they are the backbone of our communities and continue to be impacted by COVID-19.”

The effective date has not been determined.

