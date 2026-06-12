Gov. Gavin Newsom announces $46 million to address Tijuana River contamination

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Governor Gavin Newsom announces the availability of $46 million to go towards ongoing water and contamination issues at the California-Mexico border.

The State Water Resources Control Board made the funding available to help reduce bacteria or trash, address public health issues associated with transboundary pollution, and restoration and mitigation, according to a news release.

"People in San Diego County shouldn’t have to worry about getting sick, losing access to their beaches, and living with polluted air. California has stepped up repeatedly, but we can’t solve a decades-long federal failure on our own. The Trump administration must do its part, honor its commitments, and finally deliver the lasting solutions this community deserves, and they have a moral obligation to provide," Newsom said.

The funding was made available by Prop 4, the Safe Drinking Water, Wildfire Prevention, Drought Preparedness and Clean Air Bond Act.