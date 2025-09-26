Good Samaritan stabbed multiple times after intervening in downtown domestic dispute

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A 40-year-old San Diego man is recovering after being stabbed four times while trying to help a woman during what appeared to be a domestic dispute in a downtown parking lot.

Jazi, who asked that his last name not be used, was leaving a private party at a warehouse with friends early on a Friday morning three weeks ago when he witnessed a couple arguing in a parking lot off A Street.

"When I saw him actually push her, put hands on her, that's when I ran toward them and got in between them," Jazi said.

Jazi attempted to calm the man down, but when the lean man in his 20s went after the woman again, Jazi put him in a headlock.

"I was saying, ‘I’m going to let you go.’ My mistake I was not watching his hands. I guess that's when he was reaching into his pocket. He hit my leg and then my back a couple times. I let go, and that's when I heard some of the females behind me saying I was bleeding and that he had stabbed me. That's when I saw the knife on the floor and my blood coming down," Jazi said.

After his attacker fled, Jazi collapsed.

"I tried to move forward and felt all my air escape me," Jazi said.

His friends rushed him to an emergency room, as he feared for his life.

"I was gasping for air, couldn't breathe. I thought maybe this is it," Jazi said.

Jazi survived his injuries, which included a stab wound to his right leg and three to his back. One of the back wounds punctured and collapsed his lung. He spent nearly a week in the hospital before being released.

"Definitely blessed to be alive," Jazi said.

Despite his traumatic experience, Jazi says he has forgiven his attacker but hopes the man will be caught and held accountable.

"What else is he capable of? Who else might be hurt?" Jazi said.

When asked if he regrets intervening, Jazi was adamant.

“No, absolutely not. Who is to say something more serious wouldn't have happened to her? I would do it again. I feel like it's our duty," Jazi said.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help Jazi with medical and other expenses.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

