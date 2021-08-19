Gold Star mother calls Afghan situation 'shameful'

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A Gold Star mother says she is "ashamed" of the ongoing evacuation situation in the wake of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

When President Biden first announced his plans to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan, Natalie Healy was not opposed to it.

“I thought it was time because the original mission had been accomplished as far as I was concerned. I thought they had things in place to protect women and girls, and those who aided us,” said Healy.

The Afghan conflict has staked a place close to Healy's heart — and her grief.

RELATED: UC San Diego student's loved ones 'hiding in fear' in Kabul

Sixteen years ago, her son, Navy Seal Dan Healy, was one of 19 killed when a helicopter was shot down by pro-Taliban forces during Operation Red Wings. His body was buried at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery.

His mother says she feels betrayed by the execution of the U.S. evacuation plan.

“I was infuriated. I was sad, and I was ashamed,” said Healy. “It doesn't do justice to the sacrifices that our soldiers and sailors have made over the years … The Gold Star families in this country are heartbroken.”

RELATED: San Diego Afghans react to Taliban takeover in Afghanistan

Along with the heartbreak, there is anger.

“The most powerful country in the world is being overrun by these Dark Ages thugs. Just incensed me. All I could think of is Lady Liberty was hanging her head in shame to see what this has come to,” said Healy.

Healy is also upset with how President Biden responded to the crisis.

“Blaming the Afghan army. I don't want blame. I want solutions,” said Healy, who lives in New Hampshire.

RELATED: San Diego veterans react to fall of Kabul with sadness, anger

Healy believes it's time to rethink the withdrawal. She says after all resources all thrown at the evacuation, the US should look at re-inserting troops to help stabilize the region.

“It’s time for us to show that we will stand up for what is right,” said Healy.

Healy, who founded a foundation in her son's name to help veterans, has also called upon the frustrated to direct comments to the White House and members of Congress.