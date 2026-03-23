Gas prices in San Diego County hit highest levels since 2023 as the war in Iran impacts crude oil costs

SAN MARCOS (KGTV) — As the war in Iran continues, the stress it puts on Americans' wallets is growing. ABC 10News spoke with people in San Marcos who are adjusting to the rising prices at the pump.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas in San Diego County hit $5.84 on Sunday. It is the highest the price has been since Oct. 12, 2023. According to AAA, the average price for gas has gone up for 32 straight days.

"Remember, gas prices generally follow crude oil prices, so yes, drivers can expect to pay more for gas. That's because about 60% of what we pay at the pump is tied directly to the price of crude oil. We know that crude oil prices have spiked because of the conflict in Iran and the disruption of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz," an AAA spokesperson said.

Isaiah Barros filled up his Hummer on Sunday afternoon in San Marcos, paying $125 to fill his tank.

"I think the gas prices are really crazy, especially that I drive a really big truck, so, um, you know, I don't really support it, you know, I think it's kind of crazy that gas is almost $6 or is $6 you know," Barros said.

Barros has changed how much he drives because of the skyrocketing gas prices.

"I don't even drive anymore. I kind of just sit at home because I don't wanna go anywhere because it's too expensive, you know, so I think that kind of sucks that I don't wanna go anywhere, you know," Barros said.

He is trying to save as much money as he can.

"You know, now I try to stay inside and not drive as much because it is so expensive now," Barros said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

