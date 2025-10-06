Gas prices could change after explosion erupts at Los Angeles refinery

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — You may have to face higher gas prices in the near future after an explosion erupted at a Chevron refinery in El Segundo earlier this week.

For Kenneth Senstad, who's here from Los Angeles and visiting friends in San Diego, gas is somewhat affordable.

"It's still at a price that I can afford to come down to San Diego for the weekend," Senstad said.

But things could start to change at the pump.

The Chevron refinery involved in Thursday's fire is one of the largest oil producing sites on the west coast, providing about 20% of motor vehicle fuels in southern California.

The fire burned through late Friday morning. Authorities are still trying to figure out what caused the explosion

The immediate effects of the refinery fire on gas prices?

"It's too early to determine the impact the fire at the Chevron El Segundo refinery may have on fuel prices in Southern California," said Anlleyn Venegas with the Auto Club of Southern California. "What we do know is that the facility plays a significant role in the region's fuel supply."

Venegas compares this fire to the Torrance refinery explosion back in 2015.

"That was one of the major factors pushing up gas prices by a little bit over $1 a gallon from February to early May," said Venegas, referencing the 2015 fire. "Now, the difference between this time and 10 years ago is that we are heading into the low demand time of the year for gas as opposed to in 2015."

For drivers like Raiyan Ahmed, who's here from Boston, he feels like he doesn't have much of a choice when it comes to filling up his tank.

"I'm overwhelmed but this is something you have to buy no matter what the price is," said Ahmed. "But it would be good if the price is cheaper."