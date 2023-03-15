San Diego Fire Dept.: Gas leak prompts evacuations in Mira Mesa

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – An evacuation order has been issued by the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department as crews respond to a gas leak in the Mira Mesa area on Wednesday afternoon.

The gas leak was reported at 3:18 p.m. on Gold Coast Drive and Black Mountain Road. SDG&E Public Information Officer Anthony Wagner tells ABC 10News they are sending their emergency crews to the scene.

SDFD said a car had crashed into gas equipment, and the driver was trapped inside. Crews say they are working to rescue the driver.

Three apartment complexes have been evacuated on Black Mountain Road, according to a tweet by the San Diego Police Department. Those who have been evacuated are being asked to go to the Mira Mar College auditorium, room J304. Anyone who lives in the surrounding area should shelter in place.

Black Mountain Road will remain closed between Gold Coast and Carroll Canyon Road for the next several hours, SDPD said.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.