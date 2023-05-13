Games resume 5 days after bullet lands during San Marcos little league game

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) - Kids and parents returned to a San Marcos baseball field for the first time since shots rang out, with a bullet landing in the middle of a Little League game.

On a Saturday afternoon, for little league mom Randi Brooks, there were some extra emotions.

“Nervous, excitement, caution,” said Brooks.

Caution, because on the same field, five days prior, shots rang out with a game underway at Mission Sports Park, just before 8 p.m.

In the surveillance video, some seven distant sounding shots are heard. After the last one, a bullet appears to hit the infield, as dirt shoots into the air.

RELATED: Shots fired near San Marcos sports park during baseball game

Watching the game was the Richley family.

“I hear the one whizzing as it goes by. The one obviously hit the dirt. That’s when everyone scrambled,” said Nick Richley.

Richley raced to get 8-year-old son Seamus, who was in center field. The field was filled with people.

“I remember a bunch of parents rushing to get them off the field. The coaches were on the field,” said Seamus.

Responding deputies searched the area, but didn't find the shooter or anyone with injuries.

The San Marcos Youth Baseball league canceled practices and games every day since, until Saturday.

League president Daniel Max says child psychologists were on hand, along with a law enforcement presence: deputies contracted by the league to bolster safety.

“Quite a few showed up throughout day,” said Max.

Welcoming the teams were signs of support created by students at local schools.

On Saturday, nearly 800 players competed on eight different fields. Organizers say the overall turnout was tremendous.

“That says the community is ready to get behind each other… to take back what’s ours,” said Max.

“The response from the community has been amazing. Shows we aren’t going to back down,” said Richley.

The league says they are working with a consultant to come up with safety training and new safety policies.

Meanwhile, the investigation continues. If you have any information on the shooting, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.