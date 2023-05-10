Shots fired near San Marcos sports park during baseball game

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) – The search is on for whoever fired multiple gunshots near a San Marcos sports park on Monday night where a kids baseball game was being played.

On May 8, just before 8 p.m., San Diego County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to an area near Mission Sports Park, in the 900 block of Bailey Court, due to reports of someone “discharging a firearm near the park.”

In video footage captured by a surveillance camera behind home plate at one of the baseball fields at the park and posted online by San Diego County Crime Stoppers, seven distant-sounding shots can be heard as a boy with a bat stands in the batter's box awaiting a pitch. Just after the final shot goes off, a puff of dirt shoots up on the base path between first and second base, and the players and adults on the field all flee amid urgent shouting.

Deputies arrived at the scene and searched the area, but no one was shot or injured.

Administrators at nearby Palomar College put the campus on lockdown as a precaution during the search. The security measures were lifted at about 9:30 p.m., sheriff's Lt. Gavin Lanning said,

No suspects or witnesses to the origin of the shooting had been located as of Tuesday afternoon, the lieutenant said.

About 200 people were in the park when the shots were fired, according to Lanning.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

City News Service contributed to this report