Future uncertain for Tijuana River Valley Community Garden

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A beloved community garden in the South Bay that has served families for more than two decades may soon close, leaving dozens of gardeners uncertain about the future of their plots.

The Tijuana River Valley Community Garden, which has been operating since 2002, is facing closure after the Resource Conservation District announced that it will no longer manage the facility and return the leased land to the county.

Clayton Howard has tended his plot at the garden for 10 years, growing an impressive variety of produce.

"I have 10 varieties of peppers from habaneros to jalapeños to Italian peppers," Howard said. "I have my chayote that is getting ready for the season."

His mother's adjacent garden is filled with rare herbs, fruits, and vegetables that she uses to help manage her diabetes and shares with family and friends. The family says growing their own produce saves them thousands of dollars each year.

"That little slice of heaven that we have to look forward to every year, we're able to grow our own fruits and vegetables," Howard said.

The Resource Conservation District cited health and safety concerns for gardeners, farmers, and staff as the reason for not continuing to manage the property. The decision comes amid the county's renewed local emergency proclamation regarding the ongoing sewage crisis. The RCD also says increased flooding in the region and other challenges played a role in their decision.

However, many gardeners remain unconvinced about the safety concerns.

"We're not concerned about the water, we're not concerned about the soil, and the air has tremendously improved over the years," Howard said.

For the Alatorre family, the garden represents more than just fresh produce – it's about building community and teaching children where their food comes from.

"We have like these tomatoes, these little tiny grape tomatoes, we love those and make them for salsas," said Angie Alatorre.

Alatorre sees the garden as an educational opportunity for her children.

"I see it as something that's good for them, to be working the garden with me, to be doing any little cleaning," Alatorre said.

The county has not announced plans for the garden space, but Supervisor Paloma Aguirre's office confirmed they will meet with gardeners on Monday to discuss options and possible solutions.

Gardeners remain hopeful they can continue cultivating what Howard calls their "little slice of heaven."

Supervisor Aguirre's office sent ABC 10News the following statement regarding the garden:

"We highly value open spaces, and we know how much the Tijuana River Community Garden mean to our neighborhoods. They bring people together and create healthier communities. That’s why it is so disappointing to see this beloved staple in our community closing.

At the same time, we respect the decision of the Resource Conservation District.

We remain committed to working with our partners and stakeholders to find solutions. Our community deserves open spaces that are safe, healthy, and accessible for everyone, and we will continue striving to make that a reality."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

