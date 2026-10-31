Full interview: Steve Hilton on his campaign to become California governor

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Republican Steve Hilton sits down with Investigative Reporter Austin Grabish for a one-on-one interview about his campaign to become California's next governor.

Hilton discusses why he's trailing Democrat Xavier Becerra in the polls, President Donald Trump's endorsement and whether he would challenge the president over federal funding for California. He also explains how he plans to deliver on his promises of $3-a-gallon gas and eliminate state income taxes on the first $150,000 earned by residents.

The conversation also covers homelessness, immigration enforcement, wildfire prevention and the ongoing Tijuana sewage crisis affecting San Diego County.

We asked Becerra for a one-on-one interview, but his campaign denied our request.