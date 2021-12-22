From diamond to gridiron, Petco Park ready for Holiday Bowl

SAN DIEGO, CA (KGTV)— For the first time ever, a football game will be played at Petco Park. The ball field has been transformed into the gridiron where on Dec. 28, the UCLA Bruins will take on the NC State Wolfpack in this year's Holiday Bowl.

Along with the game, there will be pageantry and activities, including America's largest balloon parade complete with marching bands, drill teams and floats.

Bowl officials said they've been working to make sure San Diego is ready for its time in the national spotlight.

"This is our bowl game," Mark Neville, CEO of the Holiday Bowl, said. "This is San Diego's bowl game, and we want to show the country this is big time."

The return of the Holiday Bowl after a pause last year because of the pandemic also has businesses near Petco Park hopeful.

Typically the Holiday Bowl brings in at least $31 million to the local economy. Bowl Officials said by the end of the year, they estimate this event will have generated about a billion dollars for the city over the course of four decades.

Meanwhile, crews will continue working on preps over the next few days to get Petco Park ready for kick-off on Tuesday.

Officials said everything should be back to normal by the start of baseball season.