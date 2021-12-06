Holiday Bowl parade returns to downtown San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The Port of San Diego Holiday Bowl Parade presented by Kaiser Permanente on Tuesday, Dec. 28, as part of the festivities around the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl.

Dubbed "America's largest balloon parade," the seasonal spectacle brings a procession of massive balloons, marching bands, and dancers to San Diego ahead of the collegiate Holiday Bowl game at PETCO Park. This year’s theme is “New Beginnings,” and will feature San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove as the Grand Marshal.

PARADE INFO

The parade will begin at 10:00 a.m. near the County Administration building just south of Grape Street, on North Harbor Drive, and coming to an end where North Harbor Drive curves around to meet Pacific Highway.

The parade is free to view on the street but grandstand seating will cost $25 on the day of the parade.

STREET CLOSURES

Harbor Drive will be closed from Grape Street to Pacific Highway on Dec. 28, starting at 7:00 a.m. until the end of the parade (approximately 12:00 p.m.). Businesses and residents will have limited access until 8:00 a.m.

TRANSPORTATION

Parade-goers are encouraged to use public transportation, MTS trolley service, or ride-sharing services as parking will be limited.

The San Diego Trolley has stops on Harbor Drive and Embarcadero areas with free and paid parking lots. For schedule and routes, visit www.sdmts.com.

The 43rd annual game between UCLA and North Carolina State will be played at Petco Park on Tuesday, Dec. 28, at 5:00 p.m. and televised nationally on FOX.

