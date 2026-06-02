Friends mourn pregnant teen killed outside Bay Park vacation rental

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A 17-year-old pregnant teen was shot and killed outside a Bay Park vacation rental early Saturday morning, and her newborn remains in critical condition after an emergency C-section was performed following the shooting.

Jariah Edwards, who was visiting San Diego from Arizona with family, was shot outside the vacation rental on Gardena Avenue after 1 a.m. Saturday. Police say her 21-year-old boyfriend, Trevon Williams, traveled separately to San Diego and met her outside the rental, where he shot her before running off. Investigators say Williams was found hiding hours later and blocks away, with a handgun.

Edwards was rushed to the hospital, where an emergency C-section was performed. Her newborn was immediately described as being in critical condition. Edwards died at the hospital.

Williams will be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.

Friends say Edwards was ‘tricked’ into coming outside the house. Multiple published reports say Williams may have lured her with flowers.

Friends Amara Curley and Jamila Curley described the news as devastating.

"When I first found out, that was just like the most heartbreaking thing to ever hear," Amara Curley said.

"It's just sad… she didn't deserve this," said Jamila Curley, who also spoke to Williams' actions.

"He was literally a monster, and he ran into somebody with a pure soul. There is nothing she could have done to make him act like this,” said Jamila Curley.

On Tuesday morning, Edwards' family checked out of the vacation rental. Neighbor Daniel Skalko, who helps the homeowner manage the rental, described the scene as deeply emotional.

"They were in the yard, hugging, holding onto each other, and they walked up and down the street, still trying to process the situation," Skalko said.

Skalko said the neighborhood has been shaken by the tragedy.

"Very somber, there is definitely pain," Skalko said.

He added that the community is rallying around the newborn and the family.

"My wife and I, along with a lot of the other neighbors we interact with, we are in deep prayer for them," Skalko said.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help support the family.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

