Friends and family gather for Cal Fire Captain Rebecca Marodi's Celebration of Life

TEMECULA, Calif. (KGTV) — Hundreds of friends, family members, and colleagues honored Cal Fire Captain Rebecca Marodi at her Celebration of Life on Tuesday.

The celebration was at the California Ranch Company in Temecula.

ABC 10News reporter Laura Acevedo was the only reporter invited to the service by Marodi's family.

Marodi's service included a bagpipe-led procession, a riderless horse, and a salute from her firefighter colleagues.

Speakers at the service included Riverside County Fire Chief Bill Weiser, Division Chief John Crater, and two of Becky's close friends.

"While Becky wasn’t the first woman to put on turnouts and get the job done, she was one that did it, she did it very well, she did it her way," said Chief Bill Weiser about Marodi.

During the celebration of life, Captain Marodi's mother, Lorena, was presented with a flag, her daughter's fire helmets, and a shadowbox displaying her badges and patches.

"She always made sure mom was taken care of. Lorena raised a compassionate and loving human, a true reflection of who she herself is," said Andrea Winter, one of Marodi's close friends.

Captain Marodi was killed in her Ramona home on February 17th. Her wife, Yolanda Marodi, was accused of her murder days later.

Yolanda Marodi, who also went by Yolanda Olejniczak, was on the run for almost five weeks.

She was arrested over the weekend in Mexico and turned over to U.S. authorities and will be arraigned in Rebecca's murder on Wednesday.

A fundraiser has been set up to help Marodi's mother. If you'd like to donate, click here.