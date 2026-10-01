Friar Faithful show up and show out as Padres take the Wild Card Series over the Chicago Cubs

The San Diego Padres get it done in Game 2 beating out the Cubs at Petco Park. The final 4-1 Padres. Two back-to-back showings of depth and persistence from this stacked team.

What's even more impressive: The Friar Faithful.

All day long — Padres fans filled the streets of downtown San Diego and the seats at Petco Park as the Padres took the field for Game 2 of the National League Wild Card Series.

Across the street, Bub’s at the Ballpark was also packed with Padres fans watching the action and soaking in the postseason atmosphere.

For many fans, the excitement was about more than just one playoff game. They said they have supported the Padres through years of highs and lows — and they plan to keep showing up.

“The second half of this season, the belief in the team, playing together — I can feel it this year,” one fan named Payton said.

Some longtime fans showed of their loyalty through the years whether through experience or tattoos. Many telling me they believe this team is playing for something much bigger.

“We got something to prove, and we’re ready to do it,” the fan said.

That belief was evident throughout downtown, where fans showed off Padres gear, rally towels and even tattoos celebrating their longtime loyalty to the team.

For some, that loyalty stretches back decades.

Mose Letoi, who has supported the Padres for more than 30 years said he continues to believe this could be the year San Diego makes a deep postseason run.

“You gotta keep the faith. I’ve been with them through the ups and downs,” Letoi said. “I think this is the year. This is the year we’re gonna do it all.”

Another fan summed up the mindset of Friar Faithful simply: loyalty, regardless of the record.

“We are loyal, loyal to the end. Good year, bad year, slump, doing well — we will be here to support our Padres always. They are in our hearts,” Nancy Harris said.

From packed streets surrounding Petco Park turning to a sea of brown and gold, to rally towels waving throughout the stadium. The Friar Faithful presence was undeniable.

And even after the final strike, the message from Padres fans remained the same: win or lose, they’re sticking with their team.

For Friar Faithful, the ride continues — and they say they’ll be there until the wheels fall off.