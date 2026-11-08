Free Spay/Neuter, Vaccinations Offered to Homeless People's Pets in SD

Licensed veterinarians will perform the services in the Spay-Neuter Action Project's mobile surgical suite, known as the "Neuter Scooter," at CARE (Community Coordinated Access to Resource and Engagement) outreach events held by the city of San Diego in collaboration with county and nonprofit partners.

Animals may also receive a free health exam, along with cardboard carriers, deworming, flea-and-tick treatment, nail trimming, pain medication, recovery collars, simple hernia repairs, and wound care if needed.

SNAP officials also said that another goal is helping pet owners "take the next step toward transitional or permanent housing and access additional assistance, as more housing programs are requiring pets to be spayed or neutered as a condition of acceptance."

The Brown Family Foundation is providing the grant.

Dorell Sackett, SNAP's director, said her organization is "very grateful to have this opportunity to help unhoused individuals and families care for their beloved pets.

"This support from The Brown Family Foundation will make an incredible difference for these vulnerable animals," she added.

Officials said that this year, SNAP will reach the milestone of having provided no- and low-cost spay/neuter to more than 100,000 pet dogs, cats and rabbits since 2003.

More information can be found at snap-sandiego.org.

