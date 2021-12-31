Free rides, discounts on scooters available for San Diegans celebrating on New Year's Eve

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diegans will have options for getting home safely after Friday evening's festivities, with free rides and extra late-night transit service on New Year's Eve.

The Metropolitan Transit System and the North County Transit District will offer free rides and extra service after 6 p.m. on all MTS buses and Trolleys, and NCTD's Coaster, Sprinter and Breeze services.

"We want to make sure the public has options to take any precautions and make their New Year's Eve festivities safe for them and their loved ones," said Nathan Fletcher, MTS board chairman and San Diego County Supervisor. "Free rides after 6 p.m. and extra late-night service will give people a great option for staying safe and let MTS do the driving for them."

Lyft and Bird will also offer discounts on electric scooters. By entering the code "MTS2022" riders can get a discount of $5 on scooter rides that start or end at select transit centers all day on New Year's Eve and Day. For Lyft scooters, riders should redeem the code to their account before they ride to ensure it is automatically applied to the trip.

"We encourage everyone going out to celebrate on New Year's Eve to take advantage of the free transit rides as a safe, convenient alternative to driving a car," said Tony Kranz, NCTD board chair and Encinitas councilman. "Start the new year off right by riding safely, and for free."