Exploring San Diego: Things to do New Year's Eve weekend

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — This weekend, we get two years in one!

While we start by kissing 2021 goodbye on Friday, we close it out Saturday and Sunday in 2022, a year we’re hoping will be healthier and happier.

Gather your group aboard a relaxing New Years Day cruise around San Diego Bay. Plus plenty of bubbly, comedy sets, an art show, meteor shower, and an epic EDM event.

In addition to all the recommendations we’ve already shared with you, you’ll find a few additional options in this weekend’s guide below.

THURSDAY

Snow N' Glow

Where: Del Mar Fairgrounds; Cost: $49 - $64

This is your last weekend to experience a magical evening at the Snow N Glow Holiday Festival. Go tubing on freshly made snow, and stroll through a winter wonderland of over one million sparkling lights. Reservations are required and can be made online.

FRIDAY

Big Night San Diego

Where: Hilton San Diego Bayfront; Cost: $89 - $160

Ring in the new year at Big Night San Diego, the larger-than-life NYE celebration. More than a dozen DJs and live bands with eight dance floors and 10 party areas. Leave your wallet at home because your ticket includes everything including a midnight champagne toast.

NOON Year at Plunge

Where: Belmont Park; Cost: $5 - $100

Plunge San Diego will ring in the New Year with a balloon drop and bubble blast at 12 p.m. The event will also feature family friendly entertainment, the option to swim or take on the Plunge obstacle course, games, crafts, and more.

NYE Roaring 20s Speakeasy

Where: Hotel Del Coronado; Cost: Varies

The decadent evening will transport you back to the 1920s inside Hotel del Coronado’s iconic Crown Room. Guest will enjoy a live DJ, live-action food stations, a midnight champagne toast.

Botanic Wonderland

Where: San Diego Botanic Garden; Cost: $10 - $22, Free for two and under

It's the final weekend of the popular garden in Encinitas turning its lush grounds into a twinkling holiday wonderland. Visitors will enjoy activities like the mile-long, lighted path through the Garden’s waterfall, gazebo lawn, children’s garden and other areas, photos with Santa, live carolers and various food and drink vendors.

SATURDAY

FNGRS CRSSD: Opening Day

Where: Petco Park; Cost: $75 - $85

Start 2022 off with a day full of DJs and electronic music. Groove to dynamic live acts like Kaskade (Redux), Artbat, Cristoph, Eli & Fur, Franky Wah, Lauren Mia, Rivka M, and more. Masks are required at the eight-hour festival.

New Year's Day Brunch Cruise

Where: Broadway Pier; Cost: $38 - $68

Spend New Year's Day aboard a yacht enjoying all your breakfast and brunch favorites. Guest will also enjoy scenic sights, music in the fresh air on the Flagship's New Year's Brunch Cruise.

New Year, New Laughs

Where: Gaslamp; Cost: $20

Celebrate the start of 2022 at the Laugh Factory San Diego, which will host a comedy show featuring performers Jerry Garcia, Rene Vaca, Chinedu Unaka, Dante Chang, Kelly Catey and Matt Barker.

SUNDAY

Nature’s Abundance Art Show

Where: Mission Trails Regional Park; Cost: Free

The exhibition highlights five local award-winning artists: Ray Khalife, Wendy Kwasny, Ken Roberts, Amy Schindler and Tara Sood. There will be an opening reception with the artists from 2 to 4 p.m. and their work will be on display through Feb. 11.

Meteor Shower: The Quadrantid

Where: Outdoors; Cost: Free

Stargazers around the world will be looking to the skies this weekend, as the first meteor shower of the year: The Quadrantids. At its peak, you might see between 50-100 meteors per hour, with the average around 80 per hour. Get into a dark area, away from the city lights, give your eyes about 20 minutes to adjust, and then scan the sky for trails.

San Diego Sockers

Where: Pechanga Arena; Cost: $25 - $40

Families can go cheer on the San Diego Sockers during a home game against Ontario Fury.

