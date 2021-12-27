San Diego New Year's Eve events for kids and families, 21+ to ring in 2022

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — With the new year upon us, San Diegans have several ways to welcome in 2022.

Several hotels and resorts are hosting parties to say goodbye to 2021, and local theme parks offer family-friendly options for NYE.

Here's a look at ways to celebrate New Year's Eve in San Diego, whether in-person around town or maybe something closer to home.

ADULTS

Big Night San Diego (Hilton San Diego Bayfront): The Hilton San Diego Bayfront is bringing back its "Big Night" event this year to welcome in 2022, with a night of libations, a buffet, and eight different zones to dance the night away. (MORE INFO)

New Year's Eve "Lost in Paris" (The Lafayette Hotel): Revisit 1920s Paris at the Lafayette Hotel in North Park for a night among the stars, with artists and musicians, treats and a champagne toast, and more. (MORE INFO)

OMFG! NYE 2022 – Night 1 (Penchanga Sports Arena): Ring in 2022 in style at OMFG! NYE 2022 at Pechanga Arena San Diego one day early on Dec. 30, with sets from Black Tiger Sex Machine, Cash Cash, Dabin, Dillon Francis, Ekali, Hex Cougar, JVNA, Madeon (DJ Set), Malaa, Midnight Kids, Noizu, Said the Sky, Seven Lions, and Zeds Dead. (MORE INFO)

New Year's Eve Roaring ’20s Speakeasy (Hotel Del Coronado): Enjoy an evening celebrating the roaring 20s and classic speakeasies at the Hotel Del. Festivities include "live-action" food stations, a midnight champagne toast, an open bar, and live entertainment. (MORE INFO)

KIDS AND FAMILIES

NOON Year (Plunge San Diego at Belmont Park): Bring the kids to Belmont Park on New Year's Eve for a plunge into the pool, obstacle course fun, games, crafts, a balloon drop, dancing, and delicious treats to ring in 2022 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (MORE INFO)

Kids New Year's Eve (LEGOLAND California): Families at LEGOLAND California can welcome in 2022 early during a "midnight" celebration at the park, with live music, activities, and fireworks. (MORE INFO)

Jungle Bells (San Diego Zoo): Jungle Bells runs through New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, bringing the holidays to life with lighting and 3D displays, live performances and entertainment, tasty treats, and other wild experiences. (MORE INFO)

SeaWorld San Diego’s Christmas Celebration (SeaWorld San Diego): While still in the holiday theme, SeaWorld's celebration runs through NYE and brings tons of holiday fun to the park for families with decorations, dazzling lights, seasonal treats for everyone, and fireworks at 9 p.m. on NYE. (MORE INFO)

NOT INTERESTED IN AN EVENT?

Want to limit your gathering on New Year's Eve? There are plenty of other ways to celebrate 2022: