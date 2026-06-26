Free Rady Shell orchestra rehearsals open to the public

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego's Rady Shell is offering free, open rehearsals to the public this summer — and all you need is a blanket.

The Rady Shell keeps rehearsals for its concerts open and free to the public, giving anyone a chance to hear the orchestra live without buying a ticket.

"It's about accessibility, and one of the best ways for anyone to be able to see the symphony live without paying for the ticket is to go to an open rehearsal," Lea Slusher, the Executive Director for the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, said.

Visitors can spread out on the grass or grab a seat closer to the stage, right next to the Rady Shell, to get a better view of the performance.

"Before this was here, this was just a big public park, and it still - I would still like people to think of it still as a public park. We just happen to be here, playing great music," Ben Jaber, the principal horn player for the San Diego Symphony, said.

The rehearsals are family-friendly and are typically held on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays during mid-morning hours. Today marked the first rehearsal of the summer, with many more scheduled throughout the season.

Per the Rady Shell website, dogs are not allowed on the turf, and rehearsal times can change at the last minute. Here is the full summer 2026 schedule:

June 2026

Friday, June 26, 2026 | 10:00AM – 12:30PM

July 2026

Friday, July 3, 2026 | 10:00AM – 12:30PM

Saturday, July 4, 2026 | 11:00AM – 1:30PM

Thursday, July 9, 2026 | 12:00PM – 2:30PM

Friday, July 10, 2026 | 10:00AM – 12:30PM

Thursday, July 16, 2026 | 10:00AM – 12:30PM

Friday, July 17, 2026 | 10:00AM – 12:30PM

Saturday, July 18, 2026 | 10:00AM – 12:30PM

Friday, July 31, 2026 | 10:00AM – 12:30PM

August 2026

Thursday, August 6, 2026 | 11:00AM – 1:30PM

Friday, August 7, 2026 | 10:00AM – 12:30PM

Saturday, August 8, 2026 | 10:00AM – 12:30PM

Thursday, August 13, 2026 | 10:00AM – 12:30PM

Thursday, August 20, 2026 | 10:00AM – 12:30PM

Friday, August 21, 2026 | 10:00AM – 12:30PM

Thursday, August 27, 2026 | 10:00AM – 12:30PM

Friday, August 28, 2026 | 10:00AM – 12:30PM

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