Free haircuts & counseling: Inside SDCC's innovative student barbershop

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — College can be expensive, and for many students, it's not just tuition — it's the everyday costs like food, transportation, and even a haircut. But one program at San Diego City College is tackling that, helping students show up with confidence and stay on track to succeed.

This barber shop highlights a bigger push we're seeing at our local colleges to address student basic needs — from food to housing to mental health — all aimed at keeping students enrolled and on track to graduate.

With each clip, a little more confidence.

"It's powerful because the young men need it, whether it's for school or an interview," said Stephen Williams, a barber.

This isn't your average barbershop — it's Fresh Cutz, San Diego City College's on-campus barbershop.

Students don't just get lined up, they're lifted up from the lows they may be experiencing trying to juggle their life outside of being a full-time community college student.

"For the students to not worry about a haircut, I mean that's one less stress for them," Williams said.

We all know barbers do more than cut hair. Sometimes they turn into therapists, skipping the small talk because the real talk happens in this chair.

"With their barber, they're willing to get vulnerable, therapy out of it," Williams said. "People have prayed in here, people have cried."

And it's completely free of charge for students who need them.

"They're at that point in life where a haircut is expensive, and I'm glad we can help them out," Williams said.

But here at City College, counselors actually work side-by-side with students while getting a cut, checking in on classes, goals, and life — all while the clippers hum.

The barbershop is part of City College's Basic Needs Program, a reminder that student success doesn't stop at the door of a classroom.

From clippers to counseling, this is more than a barbershop. It's a safety net in the form of a fresh cut.