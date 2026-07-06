Free & Fun: Free museum Tuesdays feature the newly renovated Fleet Science Center and Natural History Museum

Free Museum Tuesdays at Balboa Park are a free and fun way to cool off this summer.

Each Tuesday, a different museum in Balboa Park opens its doors to San Diego residents at no cost. The schedule stays the same every month, and on the first Tuesday of the month, both the Natural History Museum and the Fleet Science Center offer free admission. Residents just have to bring ID or proof of residency.

"It's one of the most popular access programs to the museum — people line up, and they just show their ID and our team will welcome them in," Jennifer Sahagun, the Senior Director of Hospitality at the San Diego Natural History Museum, said.

Right now, the Natural History Museum has several new exhibits and attractions to explore, including an exhibit featuring art pieces made from plastic that has washed ashore and designed to resemble sea wildlife.

The newly renovated Natural History Museum spans five floors. After exploring it, visitors can walk next door to the newly renovated Fleet Science Center for more activities.

Several free lots are available around the park for free for residents while the city pauses parking enforcement — a policy expected to remain in place through the beginning of next year. For visitors willing to walk from a free lot, the outing can be a completely free activity.

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