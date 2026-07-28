Free concerts in San Diego this summer: What you need to know

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego is packed with free concerts this summer, and Westwind Brass is behind many of them.

The organization hosts free performances across the city, with a mission to make live music accessible to everyone.

"We try and reduce barriers for audience members," said Barry Toombs, the Executive Director of Westwind Brass.

Westwind Brass is partnering with UCSD to present the Summer with Stuart Concert Series — evening performances held at pieces from the Stuart Collection on campus, including at the Bear, a massive sculpture on the grounds.

"What we always want to do is share the Stuart collection with as many people as possible... they're a fantastic group," said Jess Berlanga-Taylor, Chief Campus Curator for UC San Diego.

Two more UCSD concerts remain in the series, and Westwind Brass has additional free performances scheduled over the next few months featuring other musicians as well.

All performing musicians are paid a fair wage, funded through donations and grants, according to Toombs.

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