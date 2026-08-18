Free concerts at Spreckles Organ Pavilion in Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — If you're looking for something free to do in San Diego, Balboa Park's Spreckles Organ Pavilion has you covered.

Every Monday night at 7:30 through September 7, the pavilion is hosting the 38th Annual San Diego International Organ Festival — and admission is free.

Artistic Director and municipal organist Raúl Prieto Ramirez is helping to coordinate the festival, which features a wide variety of performances including organ concerts, a symphony, a rock band, and improvised music paired with a silent movie.

"We believe we are making San Diego a better place to live by keeping this tradition going, so people should come and take advantage of it," Prieto Ramirez said.

The festival runs on Monday nights, but free Sunday afternoon concerts at the pavilion are also a regular fixture for San Diego residents.

Built in 1915 and gifted by the Spreckles Brothers, the pavilion is a San Diego landmark. And the free concerts aren't going anywhere — even after the festival wraps up, the pavilion continues to offer free programming year-round, rain or shine.

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