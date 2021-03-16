Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Four San Diego County district plan distance learning Tuesday due to winter weather

items.[0].image.alt
E.W. Scripps Company
To meet the needs of rural students who did not have access to the internet for distance learning, some rural school districts hand delivered paper packets of classroom materials and lessons, so the students would be able to continue with their education.
COVID-19 pandemic sharpens digital divide for rural students
Posted at 8:54 PM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 23:54:01-04

(KGTV) -- Four San Diego County school districts plan to utilize distance learning Tuesday as a winter storm passes through the region.

According to the San Diego County Office of Education, the Julian Union Elementary School District, Julian Union High School District, Spencer Valley School District, and Warner Unified School District will be in distance learning March 16.

The move was made due to high winds and icy road conditions expected in the area Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP