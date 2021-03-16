Four San Diego County district plan distance learning Tuesday due to winter weather

(KGTV) -- Four San Diego County school districts plan to utilize distance learning Tuesday as a winter storm passes through the region.
According to the San Diego County Office of Education, the Julian Union Elementary School District, Julian Union High School District, Spencer Valley School District, and Warner Unified School District will be in distance learning March 16.
The move was made due to high winds and icy road conditions expected in the area Tuesday.
#Breaking Due to severe weather, high winds, and icy road conditions, Julian Union Elementary School District, Julian Union High School District, Spencer Valley School District, and Warner Unified School District, will be in distance learning for all students Tuesday, March 16.
— San Diego County Office of Education (@SanDiegoCOE) March 16, 2021