Four rapes reported within three weeks of semester at Cal State San Marcos

SAN MARCOS (KGTV) — An investigation is underway at Cal State San Marcos after four rapes were reported within the span of three weeks at the university this fall semester, Cal State San Marcos confirmed with ABC10 News Monday.

The incidents reportedly occurred on Sept. 5, 6, 13 and 18.

The individuals involved were known to each other, according to Cal State San Marcos.

The first six weeks of the fall semester at universities are considered the "red zone," when the risk of sexual violence is elevated.

"We want students who experience sexual violence to feel supported in coming forward. Through education, prevention, and increased awareness of resources, we hope both to reduce sexual violence and ensure students know where to turn for support," a representative for the university said.

The university is increasing patrols around campus and partnering with housing staff to increase security.

This is a developing story.