Foster mother pleads for justice after 15-year-old shot and killed at Chula Vista Halloween party

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The search continues for whoever shot and killed two teenagers at a Halloween party in Chula Vista over the weekend, leaving families devastated and a community seeking answers.

Kane Roldan, 15, was one of two teens fatally shot at a party on East Prospect Street on Halloween night. The other victim was 17 years old and has not yet been identified by police.

Georgina Martinez, Kane's foster mother and legal guardian for about two years, received a call no parent should ever get. Her oldest son had called to tell her there had been a shooting at the party he and Kane were attending.

"We can't find Kane. We don't know where Kane is," Martinez said, when describing what her son told her on the phone.

When Martinez arrived at the scene, she found yellow tape everywhere and about a dozen police officers. Officers directed her to UC San Diego Medical Center, where she received the devastating news.

"Did everything they could. But he was gone," Martinez said.

Chula Vista Police say they received the call just after 11 p.m. on Halloween night. According to police, an argument at the party led to shots being fired. The investigation is ongoing, and police are still searching for the shooter or shooters.

Martinez described her foster son as the light of their home, who loved basketball and had a goofy personality. She said Kane had come a long way after a difficult upbringing.

She now treasures a text message Kane sent her just days before he was killed.

"I wanted you to know, like, I love you. I'm never gonna be able to repay you for everything you've done for me. You know, you've taken me in and you gave me a family," said Martinez, summarizing what the message from Kane said.

Martinez is pleading with the public to come forward with any information about the shooting.

"Please help us get justice because these two kids had so much going for them, and it was robbed," Martinez said.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

Kane's foster family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral expenses.

