Former San Diego County Sheriff’s Deputy sentenced for excessive force and cover-up

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The U.S. Attorney's Office announced the sentencing on Tuesday of a former San Diego County Sheriff's Deputy.

According to the D.A.'s office, Jeremiah Manuyag Flores violated the civil rights of a pretrial detainee by using excessive force that caused a spinal injury, then lying in a report to cover up his illegal conduct.

The jury convicted Flores in only two hours after a week-long trial in December 2025.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: San Diego County Sheriff Kelly Martinez Applauds Deputy's Conviction

They found that Flores unnecessarily shoved the victim, identified as J.P., from behind while his legs were shackled and his hands were cross-chained at his waist, causing him to slam headfirst into the wall, and collapse to the ground with what was later determined to be a fracture of his spinal column, said the press release.

The victim's spinal injury required surgery, which led to months of hospitalization.

Flores did not provide medical aid to the victim and did not report the use of excessive force, adds the D.A.'s office.

When the victim was found hours later by another deputy, Flores was directed to write an Inmate Status Report, where he used multiple false statements, saying that no force was used.

In advocating for a lengthy prison term, Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth Askins argued: “The power disparity between the defendant who was in complete control and [J.P.] who couldn’t do anything to protect himself was as wide as the ocean. The defendant’s only job was to walk with him.”

The D.A.'s office adds that Flores will not be able to work as a law enforcement officer at any level of government in the future.

“Upholding civil rights is fundamental to the mission of every law enforcement agency. When an officer violates that oath, equal accountability is essential to maintaining the public’s trust,” said Special Agent in Charge Mark Remily of the FBI’s San Diego Field Office. “Today’s sentence reflects the commitment of the FBI and our law enforcement partners to thoroughly investigate such matters and ensure those who abuse their authority face appropriate consequences.”

Flores has been free on bond and has been ordered to report to prison by August 18, where he will serve 57 months behind bars.