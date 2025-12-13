San Diego County Sheriff Kelly Martinez Applauds Deputy's Conviction

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — San Diego County Sheriff Kelly Martinez is applauding Friday's verdict by a federal jury convicting a deputy of using excessive force on a man in pretrial custody and writing a false report in order to cover up what happened.

Prosecutors say Jeremiah Manuyag Flores, 45, shoved the 57-year-old victim into the walls of a holding cell last year, causing the man to suffer a head wound and a spinal injury that required surgery and led to months of hospitalization.

After the shove, Flores failed to provide medical aid to the man, whose hands and legs were in chains at the time, according to prosecutors, who said another deputy found the victim lying in a pool of blood more than two hours later.

Flores later claimed in a report that "no force was used," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. He was placed on administrative leave as

soon as the San Diego County Sheriff's Office learned about the August 2024 incident and is currently suspended without pay.

A sheriff's watch commander told City News Service on Saturday that after the criminal case is complete, SDSO Internal Affairs will conduct an investigation before Flores is officially fired, which is expected some time after sentencing.

Martinez said Friday's decision sends a clear message to all members of law enforcement that excessive force and lying will not be tolerated.

"As the sheriff, I will continue working to ensure a culture does not exist where deputies believe this behavior is tolerated," Martinez said

Friday evening. "I hold our value of compassion as core to who we are. There is no excuse for any deputy to use excessive force. Any sheriff's employee who violates the law or policy will be held accountable."

The Sheriff's Office conducted its own internal investigation, and its findings led investigators to believe criminal actions occurred. The Sheriff's Office then presented the case to state and federal authorities for prosecution.

Flores began working with the Sheriff's Office in November 2021. He became a deputy in February 2023 and was assigned to the Court Services Bureau at the San Diego Central Courthouse at the time.

"Today's (Friday's) verdict makes one thing unmistakably clear: The badge does not excuse brutality," U.S. Attorney Adam Gordon said. "When an officer abuses power and inflicts harm on someone in their custody, it is a crime, and this office will hold them accountable."

The trial was Flores' second in the case, as a previous San Diego jury deadlocked last month. The U.S. Attorney's Office said the jury in the

second trial deliberated for two hours before finding Flores guilty of two counts, deprivation of rights under color of law and falsification of records in a federal investigation.

"Law enforcement officers are not above the law, they uphold it, and will be held accountable for any actions they take not in line with their sworn duty to protect and serve the public," said Mark Dargis, special agent in charge of the FBI San Diego field office. "Today's (Friday's) conviction confirms the FBI and our law enforcement partners will not stand for anyone who tarnishes the badge and reputations of those who lawfully protect our communities."

Flores is due to be sentenced April 1, 2026.

