Former co-worker publicly supports Dolores Huerta after sexual assault allegations against Cesar Chavez

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Friends of Dolores Huerta continue to publicly support the woman at the center of the abuse allegations. A former co-worker who spoke with ABC 10News said she believes Cesar Chavez’s fall will have ripple effects across border communities.

Huerta is the face of a movement and a symbol in border regions across the country who brought change to millions. Standing side by side with her behind the scenes was Patricia Gonzalez Portillo.

"I texted her yesterday, and all I said was Dolores, just heard the news, I'm so sorry I'm with you," Gonzalez Portillo said.

Gonzalez Portillo was part of Huerta's inner circle for the past decade. As a communications strategist, she traveled with Huerta, often preparing all of her communications needs.

"I prepared news conferences, op-eds, traveled with her to several states, and she helped us pass eight laws," Gonzalez Portillo said.

When news of Huerta's sexual assault allegations against Chavez broke, Gonzalez Portillo said she broke down in shock and sadness.

"It was so hard for me to believe how much pain Dolores was going through since the year I was born," Gonzalez Portillo said.

Gonzalez Portillo said the pair often traveled the state of California, moving through communities like South San Diego.

"I come from a border town in south Texas, just like San Diego and the border of Mexico," Gonzalez Portillo said. "This has a profound impact not just for Latinos, not just in the United States, but Latinos on the border."

While she believes what happened will be painful for the community, she believes it will eventually have a profound impact on younger generations and open the door for survivors.

"San Diego is a border town. We have those statues, those walls, those murals, but I think Dolores, it's never too late to speak up," Gonzalez Portillo said.

As for her new thoughts on Chavez following Huerta's revelation, Gonzalez Portillo was clear.

"I called him a monster," Gonzalez Portillo said.

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