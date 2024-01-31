Flood victims bracing for next round of storms hitting San Diego on Thursday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Preparations are underway as the next round of storms is expected to hit San Diego County Thursday morning. The city and county are offering sandbags at multiple locations for San Diegans to grab.

But one Southcrest family says while many are preparing for the rain, they are in recovery mode, trying to piece their lives back together.

“We lost everything,” says Jose Navarro. “There’s nothing more to do. This is our livelihood. There’s nothing more that I can do.”

Jose Navarro and his wife, Martha, say they were suppose to be celebrating their two year mark as homeowners next month. Last week’s flood washed away their plans. The couple is now spending their time tearing the walls down as they wait for the insurance company.

“There’s already mold inside the house, inside the walls. So the last thing I want is mold inside the house, and then they have to tear everything apart and that’s going to be more money that we don’t have," he says.

City crews were out Wednesday clearing the canal at the end of Beta Street.

“It’s irrelevant that they’re doing this now. It kind of gets me mad that it had to go this far for them to do something,” Navarro says.

But the Navarro family says last week’s storm was nothing short of scary. Martha rushed home to grab the family dog, who was outside. The water started to rise, leaving them stuck. This forced Jose to come rescue them.

“The water was around 6 to7 feet, and I didn’t have a choice,” says Navarro. “I couldn’t picture myself without my wife and me telling my kids that she’s not around, so I had to go save her.”

Jose and Martha says the past week has been hard, especially with their young boys, who are 3 and 5 years old.

The family has set up a GoFund Me page to help with their expenses.