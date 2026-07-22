Flight medic dangles from helicopter rope in dramatic rescue

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Video captured by a park employee shows a firefighter flight medic at the end of a helicopter rope, just before a dramatic rescue at Mission Trails Regional Park.

The footage, shot just before 9:30 Monday morning, shows the medic attached to a helicopter rope, flying along a ridge before landing near an injured rock climber.

About 30 minutes before the video was recorded, a female climber had fallen approximately 15 feet during a climb, landing on a ledge. Fire crews were dispatched quickly, though it has not been confirmed whether she was the one who called 911.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Oscar Saucedo said the location made a standard ground response difficult.

"She was in a weird position. Our crews couldn't get in there quickly," Saucedo said.

That hard-to-access location meant the fastest way to reach the climber was to put the medic on the rope. In the video, the medic can be seen waving his arms as wind sends dirt flying.

"That's the helicopter, hovering, causing wind force," Saucedo said.

Saucedo described how the medic used hand signals to communicate with the helicopter crew.

"The rescue medic is doing hand signals, with the fire captain on helicopter to get himself safely down to the patient," Saucedo said.

The park employee who recorded the video said after the medic landed, she stopped recording as the medic disappeared around a boulder. Rangers, fire crews and the medic then worked together to get the climber off the ledge.

"We set up a rope system, a safety and main line to her. Then safely put her on the trail," Saucedo said.

The climber was then airlifted out. Her injuries are unknown.

Rescues at the park are not uncommon, particularly in warm weather.

"During hot weather, it's common to see these open space rescues," Saucedo said.

In this case, Saucedo acknowledged the operation carried real risk.

"There's always a risk with the medic, and helicopter in that situation. The wind could shift and cause issues, but these are well-trained crews, been together for a long time," Saucedo said.

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