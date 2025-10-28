Fleet Week events at Broadway Pier canceled due to government shutdown

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — All Fleet Week events planned for Broadway Pier have been canceled due to the ongoing government shutdown.

According to the organization, the events canceled include Student STEM Days on November 5 through 7, the Community Breakfast aboard USS Midway Museum on November 5, the Public Visiting scheduled for November 7 through 9, and the Veterans & Military Boat Parade scheduled for November 8.

“Due to the continuing lapse in federal appropriations, the Navy will regretfully be unable to participate in Fleet Week San Diego this year,” said Navy spokesman Brian O’Rourke.

“We’re disappointed, as our Sailors look forward every year to Fleet Week events, but Navy planners will begin preparing for our participation in the 2026 Fleet Week as early as January. San Diego is the quintessential Navy town, and our uniformed men and women appreciate the ongoing support and interest they receive from the local community.”

Several events are still scheduled to go ahead, including:



Fleet Week Football Classic on November 1 at Snapdragon Stadium

Military Family Day, which will be rescheduled at a different venue

Enlisted Recognition Luncheon, which will take place at the San Diego Zoo on a different date

The Veterans Military Concert, 250th Navy & Marine Corps Birthday Celebration, and 5K Run and Family Walk are still pending the resolution of the shutdown.

Click here to learn more about the changes to Fleet Week events.

