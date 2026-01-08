Five years later, Maya Millete's family still searches for answers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Five years have passed since Maya Millete, a Chula Vista mother of three, was last seen alive on January 7, 2021. Her husband Larry awaits trial on murder charges, but she's never been found, leaving her family with lingering questions and an unresolved grief that feels as fresh today as it did five years ago.

ABC 10News has covered this story since Maya was first reported missing, and recently spoke with her sister, Maricris Drouaillet, as the family prepared to mark this somber anniversary.

"It still feels like it's the first day every time, and we can't move on," Drouaillet said.

A family transformed by tragedy

When ABC 10News reporter Laura Acevedo first met Maricris and her husband Richard Drouaillet in 2021, they were desperately searching for Maya, who hadn't been seen or heard from in several days.

"It is very unlikely for her to be not showing up or not communicating at all," Drouaillet said at the time.

Now, five years later, their family has grown significantly. Maya and Larry's three children, now ages 9, 14, and 15, live with Maricris and Richard Drouaillet after the couple won custody in 2024.

"A lot of things have changed. Our immediate family got bigger," Richard Drouaillet said.

The children are thriving academically as straight-A students, staying busy with sports and school clubs. They've also inherited their mother's love of music and guitar.

"They're doing really good in school, and that's the important thing. They're happy, they're healthy," Richard Drouaillet said.

Despite their success, Drouaillet feels the weight of what the children have lost.

"I always feel like they could have so much more when, you know, they have their parents," she said.

Community support continues

Since Maya's disappearance, the Chula Vista community has rallied around the family with weekly searches, prayer sessions via Zoom, and celebrations marking each of Maya's birthdays.

This month, Maya and Larry's children will participate in their first community event honoring their mother, a prayer hike scheduled for later in January.

"I feel happy about it, you know, that they're finally able to be with us," Drouaillet said.

Trial delays and hope for justice

Larry Millete's trial is currently scheduled for March, though it has been delayed several times. Maricris and Richard Drouaillet hope there will be no more postponements.

Richard Drouaillet had a direct message for his brother-in-law: "You're missing out on a lot. Your kids miss you. They want their dad home, obviously."

He continued with an emotional plea: "They don't have a dad, they don't have a mom. Auntie Cris, Uncle Richard are playing their part, and we shouldn't be doing this. Your kids deserve to know the truth."

Looking ahead

A prayer hike to honor Maya will take place on January 17 at 9 a.m. at Mount San Miguel Park in Chula Vista. Larry Millete is scheduled to appear in court on January 8 for a regular motion hearing.

