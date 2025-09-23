First passengers land at new Terminal 1 at San Diego International

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego International Airport marked the beginning of an era Monday night as the new Terminal 1 officially opened, welcoming the first two flights to ever land in the brand new state-of-the-art facility.

The first flight to arrive at the new terminal came from Honolulu, Hawaii, with passengers receiving a surprise welcome from airline and airport staff. Travelers didn't learn they were part of history until they landed and were notified before disembarking.

"Total surprise when we got here, and we're here, we made it back home," one passenger said.

"It's bright, it's beautiful, it smells new, it's amazing," another traveler said.

Minutes later, the second plane from San Jose was welcomed with a salute from the fire department.

Starting Tuesday, all arriving and departing flights will use the new terminal, which features 30 restaurants and retail stores, thousands of parking spaces, and up to 30 gates. The facility was built with sustainability in mind, incorporating drought-tolerant landscaping and a water capture and reuse system.

The old Terminal 1, which opened in 1967, saw its final flight depart at 9:10 p.m. Monday. Earlier in the day, passengers on some of the last flights expressed mixed emotions about the transition.

"History, it's sad but bittersweet," Hortensia Arangure said.

"Everything new, it's going to be nice, it'll probably be very convenient for everybody," said another passenger.

"I think it's time, it's been here forever, and I guess you just need new things," said Ray Hugo.

Passengers arriving on the historic first flights received small gifts from Southwest Airlines and gift bags at baggage claim from the airport.

