First major transit fare hike since 2009 goes into effect

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The cost of taking public transportation in San Diego County increased Thursday for the Metropolitan Transit System and the North County Transit San Diego Railroad, the first major increase since 2009.

Starting Thursday, monthly MTS and NCTD passes increased from $72 to $85 for adults and from $23 to $28 for senior, disabled, and Medicare (SDM) recipient riders.

NCTD COASTER passes changed from a zone model to a flat fare model. COASTER one-way fares now reflect the current Zone 3 price of $6.50 for adults and $3.25 for SDM riders. Monthly COASTER passes increased to $185 for adults and $60 for SDM riders.

The fare changes will not affect the Youth Opportunity Pass, which allows anyone 18 and under to ride transit for free with a Youth PRONTO app account or card.

For the second approved increase in fall 2027, monthly MTS and NCTD passes will increase to $95 for adults and $30 for SDM riders.

The San Diego Association of Governments approved the fare hikes to "help keep transit service levels as high as possible as the agencies face budget challenges in the coming years," according to a statement from the regional agency.

Aria Grossman, policy manager at Circulate Planning & Policy -- a nonprofit focused on offering San Diegans more options to get around -- said the move by SANDAG was a tough but needed one.

"Making it more expensive to ride transit is never ideal, but this fare increase is necessary to maintain the levels of transit service that San Diego residents rely on," she said. "Raising fares was the only way to avoid reducing transit service, a tradeoff that transit riders time and time again say they prefer."

Transit riders enrolled in CalFresh, Medi-Cal or CalWORKs who are not already participating in another reduced-fare transit program with MTS or NCTD can use the new PRONTO Low-Income Fare Eligible Program, "ensuring that thousands of lower-income residents continue to have access to affordable public transportation even as regional fares increase," according to a statement from the agencies.

"Public transportation should remain affordable for the people who depend on it most," said Stephen Whitburn, MTS board chair and San Diego city councilman. "Many of our riders rely on transit to get to work, school, medical appointments, grocery stores and other essential destinations. PRONTO LIFE is an important program that will help keep transportation costs low for thousands of residents throughout our region."

MTS and NCTD estimate that there are around 34,000 eligible transit pass holders who may qualify for the program. Applications are now open at sdmts.com/fares/pronto-life-program.

"No one should pretend fare increases are painless," City Councilman and MTS board member Sean Elo-Rivera said. "For a working mom trying to get to a second job, a senior on a fixed income or a family already choosing between rent, groceries and health care, every dollar matters. PRONTO LIFE is about making sure the riders with the least to give are not asked to carry the heaviest burden. And starting today, riders can enroll in PRONTO LIFE now, before the fare increases go into effect, so they're covered from day one."

Those eligible riders who enroll in PRONTO LIFE will receive reduced fares through their approved PRONTO card or mobile app, including a $2.50 one-way fare, a $6 day pass, and a $72 monthly pass. These discounts will apply to MTS buses and Trolley services, as well as NCTD regional bus services, the transit agencies stated.

"Access to affordable transportation can be a lifeline for people who rely on our public transportation system every day," said Monica Montgomery Steppe, vice chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors and MTS board chair pro tem. "PRONTO LIFE will help people already stretching every dollar afford to get to work, the grocery store and other places they need to go."

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.