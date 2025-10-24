First Filipino American veterans park coming to Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — A new park honoring Filipino American military veterans is coming to Chula Vista, and it will be the first of its kind in the country.

The 5.5-acre park will be built in the new Cota Vera neighborhood of Otay Ranch, on La Media Parkway.

It is something Chula Vista Mayor John McCann is calling historic.

“This park represents decades of courage, sacrifice and service of the Filipino American veterans who have fought for freedom,” said McCann.

Navy veteran Reggie Cagampan worked to help make this project a reality, saying, “It made me proud and so grateful for our leaders in the community that we are being recognized now."

The process for the park took about three years, as it dealt with funding challenges and delays.

Filipino veterans are used to challenges. They fought for recognition since World War II, when benefits promised to the Filipinos who fought for the United States were rescinded.

Veterans said the park is a big step forward to assure the legacy of those who fought for this country. Cagampan said this effort shows the Filipino community’s resiliency and commitment.

The park will include soccer fields as well as pickleball and basketball courts.

McCann hopes the park will be completed in the next two years. He estimates it is going to cost around $20 million.

A privately funded monument honoring Filipino American veterans will also be put in place.